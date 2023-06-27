HERRICK TOWNSHIP — A lightning strike caused a fire to break out at a local energy facility Monday morning.
Around 11 a.m., lightning struck a well pad and ignited a fire at Southwest Energy on Barrett Road in Herrick Township, according to Bradford County Emergency Management.
“Oil based product did rupture, but was contained inside the spill pit, creating no environmental hazards,” according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “Quick work by local responders limited fire spread, limiting further damage.”
Respondents to the scene included the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company, the Leraysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford County Emergency Management and HOPS EMS. First responders stayed at the site for around an hour after the fire to make sure it was fully contained.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.