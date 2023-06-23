generic local

TOWANDA — A bridge construction project in Wells Township is expected to be carried out next year.

Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams announced Tuesday that Bradford County Bridge #38 moved into its final design at the beginning of June. Construction on the bridge will begin in the spring of 2024. Williams made the announcement during the Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.

