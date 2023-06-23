TOWANDA — A bridge construction project in Wells Township is expected to be carried out next year.
Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams announced Tuesday that Bradford County Bridge #38 moved into its final design at the beginning of June. Construction on the bridge will begin in the spring of 2024. Williams made the announcement during the Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
The bridge on Farm View Road is considered structurally deficient and needs repairs, according to Williams. The construction project is federally funded through the Transportation Improvement Program in coordination with the Northern Tier Regional Planning Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“Their goal at this point is to have that ready for construction in 2024,” Williams announced. “Final plans are underway and hopefully we are hoping for a bid.”
He expressed that construction on the bridge is long overdue.
