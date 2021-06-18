WELLSBORO — Rose Anna Moore has spent most of her life hunting, being outdoors, and supporting conservation efforts, but she never thought she would have the opportunity to translate those skills on a reality television show.
That all changed when a producer for the History Channel show “Alone” reached out and asked her to be a part of the show’s eighth season. The show sends 10 contestants into the wild, and the last one who doesn’t ask to be removed wins $500,000.
“My time on the show wasn’t something I planned on doing but I was chosen out of a very large group of people to go so it was an honor to even be chosen to go,” Moore said. “It was extremely difficult and I think it gave me a a greater respect for the animals I encountered out there.”
Moore emphasized that being out in the wilderness all alone and not knowing for how long took her appreciation of everything around her to a greater level and reinforced her belief in controlling the amount of animals. growing up in Pennsylvania has helped Moore channel her love for conservation and the outdoors.
“I own Moore’s sport center which is my sporting goods store and training center, Moore said. “Here I teach conservation and try to teach the importance behind hunting because hunting here in Pennsylvania it is part of our culture and we grew up doing it but I think it’s important for our kids to know why.”
Moore can see her self doing similar opportunities in the future and is currently in the process of working on the North American Archery Super Slam. The event was created by the Grand Slam Club/Ovis and is achieved when a hunter kills a list of 29 big game animals in North America. Only 173 hunters have ever achieved the feat.
“The North American Archery Super Slam is an outline I use to teach conservation and I consider it a lifetime achievement,” Moore said. “I think for some it may come a little bit quicker but for me it will be over an extended period of time and when I do those, I showcase how important the animals are to the culture in which it exists.”
So far Moore believes she has achieved around eight of the 29 listed animals in her pursuit. Moore plans on doing a brown bear hunt this upcoming May and a mule deer hunt the following fall.
Moore couldn’t delve too deep into her experience on the show as the season is not done airing, but she is thankful for the experience for the support she has received from the community.
“A lot of people have come and shown their support so it has been pretty amazing just seeing people stopping by to say hi and telling me they are watching,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.