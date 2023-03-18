The free film festival in the grand community room at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, continues Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. with the showing of “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”

The 90-minute film was researched, written, directed and produced by Gale Largey, a retired Mansfield University sociology professor who makes fascinating documentary films about local history and people.