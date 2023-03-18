The free film festival in the grand community room at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, continues Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. with the showing of “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
The 90-minute film was researched, written, directed and produced by Gale Largey, a retired Mansfield University sociology professor who makes fascinating documentary films about local history and people.
Not only did Largey’s film mark the 200th anniversary of Nessmuk’s birth in 2021, but also shone a light on the national importance of this man who lived most of his life in Wellsboro and is buried in the Wellsboro Cemetery on Nichols Street.
George Washington Sears, whose pen name was “Nessmuk,” was born on Dec. 2, 1821 and died on May 1, 1890. He was a pioneer, conservationist, poet, adventurer, canoeist and outdoor writer.
In telling Nessmuk’s story, Largey explores the life and ideas of this 19th century American naturalist and reveals his many different facets.
The film is done in the first person with local Brian Morral as the voice of Nessmuk, who talks about his experiences growing up as the oldest of 10 children in Massachusetts, signing up when he was 19 for a three-year whaling voyage, moving to Wellsboro, helping a slave escape, serving as a Civil War volunteer, traveling to Brazil, going on canoeing trips in the Adirondacks in the 1880s and information about the contents of his unusual will.
The documentary features the talents of other locals such as Pat Davis who wrote music for two of Nessmuk’s poems that are sung in the film by members of the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus. “It’s a community production,” Largey said.
He will introduce the film and point out interesting aspects about its production. Afterwards, Largey will host a question and answer session with the audience.
For more information about this film festival, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220.
