A Wellsboro man faces fraud charges for the alleged misuse of COVID-19 relief funds.
Nicholas Perkins, 57, was charged on June 28 by a federal grand jury for a fraud and money laundering scheme involving around $420,000 in COVID-19 relief, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The relief money is guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Funded by the 2020 CARES Act, PPP aims to help small businesses with financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are offered in forgivable loans, provided that certain criteria are met, including use of the funds for employee payroll, mortgage interest, lease, and utilities expenses.
Perkins is the sole proprietor of Well-Versed Oilfields, LLC, a Wellsboro-based energy industry consulting firm. He allegedly took out $465,000 in PPP loans in his company’s name and used $420,000 of it to buy a beach front vacation home in Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.
In December 2020, Perkins asked for loan forgiveness on the relief funds, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. He declared in his loan forgiveness application that he used the funds for eligible pay costs such as payroll costs, business mortgage interest payments, business rent or less payments, or business utility payments, and that at least 60% of the forgiveness amount was used for payroll costs. However, Perkins spent more than 90% of the PPP loan amounts on the vacation property, which he wanted to use as a secondary residence and a potential rental income source.
The case was investigated by the IRS, Criminal Investigations Division and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James M. Buchanan.
Perkins is charged with one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, unlawful money transaction and making a false loan application.
The maximum penalty under federal law for the most serious offenses is 30 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
