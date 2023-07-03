WELLSBORO — After its inaugural year’s success, Wellsboro’s Comic Con will return with a larger lineup on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event, having officially been named an annual town-wide festival celebrating comic arts and creativity, will widen the lens on the industry through various special guests from different facets of comics and cartooning.
Guests include “Lego Flash” voice actor Charlie Schlatter, Godzilla artist Adam Gorham, former Simpsons producer and writer Larry Doyle, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake, Spider-Man, Star Wars and Secret Identity author Alex Segura and more.
The event will have various presentations, Q&A sessions, over 100 creators and vendors, arts and crafts, games, a comedy show for kids, a photo booth and cosplay contests with prizes.
Sunday is “Family Day,” with facepainting, food trucks and a sidewalk chalk lettering workshop.
