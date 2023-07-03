WELLSBORO — After its inaugural year’s success, Wellsboro’s Comic Con will return with a larger lineup on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event, having officially been named an annual town-wide festival celebrating comic arts and creativity, will widen the lens on the industry through various special guests from different facets of comics and cartooning.