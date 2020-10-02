West Burlington Halloween parade cancelled due to COVID

After organizers rekindled the traditional Burlington/West Burlington Halloween parade in 2019 following a years-long hiatus, the event will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19 related regulations.
Event organizer Tracey Weldy informed the community that the parade, which was to be held in West Burlington this year, has been officially cancelled as organizers faced problems obtaining permits for the event because they could not guarantee that Governor Tom Wolf’s order stating that only up to 250 people may gather in any outdoor area would be adhered to.
Though the parade is cancelled, Weldy stated that an ice cream social will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on October 25 at the West Burlington Municipality Building in its place.
The ice cream social will offer apple cider, donuts, ice cream and toppings. Masks and social distancing will be required, according to Weldy.
“The reason we originally brought back the parade is because it’s been such a long-standing tradition between the two communities and its absence was felt, not just by Burlington and West Burlington but by other surrounding communities,” Weldy commented. “We kept hearing about family traditions throughout the years in attending this parade.”
“We are sorry we can not have the parade this year but we still wanted to do something for our community,” she relayed. “We wanted to still be able to gather the communities and enjoy one tradition that has been the timeless tradition of the Halloween parade for Burlington in West Burlington; cider and donuts.”
