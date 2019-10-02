WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Effective Monday night, Western Alliance Emergency Services Inc. no longer serves the Wysox Township area. The Emergency Medical Services provider had covered the Wysox area since 2017 when Wysox EMS merged with Western Alliance.
Western Alliance CEO Rodney Decker said on Monday that Western Alliance had switched to only cover nights in the area six months ago while Guthrie Memorial EMS covered days, and that the recent change to leave Wysox was the result of a decrease in calls and volunteers.
“We wanted to stay in Wysox,” Decker told the Review on Monday. “We have to look at it and ask if we can afford to operate or even keep the doors open.”
Decker said that the company will still serve the Troy and Canton areas and plans to indefinitely, but that “there’s no way to tell (if the company will continue service in all of its coverage areas),” and that “things change every day.”
In February of this year, Western Alliance announced that it was on the verge of bankruptcy.
“Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical Services is fully staffed and on duty 24 hours a day to respond to medical or trauma related emergencies. We will continue to meet the needs of the community by providing basic and advanced levels of care to the residents of Wysox and Bradford and Sullivan counties,” said Felissa Koernig, president, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, when asked about the changes to Wysox’s emergency services coverage.
In a statement, Wysox Township said that they had not yet received written notice from Western Alliance on the discontinuation of service in the area but that they had received verbal notice.
Township officials plan to vote to advertise an ordinance in their next meeting on Oct. 9 naming Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital EMS the primary provider for the township.
“We have been in constant contact with Guthrie Towanda management and have been assured that they have added ambulances and staff to be able to cover our township immediately,” the statement from Wysox Township said. “The abrupt abandonment of services by Western Alliance is a disappointment, but we are actively taking steps to ensure there is no lack of coverage or care for our residents.”
The change in service providers is not expected to interfere with the Haunted House fundraiser for Western Alliance held at the Wysox location in October.
