Western Bradford school districts honor veterans virtually

Even with Troy Area School District having moved to a fully virtual learning model until December and Canton Area School District observing social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, western Bradford County schools made sure to honor local service members on Veteran’s Day.
Though students were unable to gather for traditional Veteran’s Day assemblies, both the Trojans and the Warriors took time to show gratitude to the America’s military members on Wednesday.
Troy Area School District took their Veteran’s Day ceremonies virtual, posting two Youtube videos honoring service members, one showcasing a song to veterans from second graders at W.R. Croman Primary School.
W.R. Croman music teacher Megan Warriner explained that though Veteran’s Day certainly looks different this year than it ever has before, the young Trojans acknowledge that the importance of the day does not change.
“Even though circumstances are beyond our control, we still recognize the importance of music in our community and the importance of honoring our local veterans. We hope that this small presentation brings you joy and appreciation,” she said.
Warriner also noted that the second grade students incorporated American Sign Language into their Veteran’s Day video to “adjust for the barrier or wearing face coverings.”
Troy Intermediate School offered another video that included a presentation much like the district’s traditional Veteran’s Day assembly with a history of the day, explanation of each branch of the American military, reading of the poem In Flander’s Fields by Lt. Col. John McCrea, moment of silence in remembrance of fallen service members and playing of Taps.
TIS’s Veteran’s Day video also featured a slideshow created by the TIS Digital Media Club with photos of veteran family members of Troy Area School District staff and students.
Canton honored veterans through a virtual ceremony at the start of the school day that incorporated student speakers, a playing of both the Star Spangled Banner and Taps, according to Canton Jr./Sr. High School Principal Donnie Jacopetti.
Jacopetti stated that the virtual ceremony also included a presentation of a Veteran’s Day Wreath being placed in front of Canton Area School District’s Veteran’s memorial.
“It’s imperative that our students understand the importance of what Veteran’s Day stands for to gain perspective on the sacrifices that so many have made to protect our freedom,” Jacopetti commented. “In these times of uncertainty, it’s even more important that we unite as a school community and support each other.”
“Honoring our veterans within the community and throughout the country on Veteran’s day is impactful in that it shows them that we are appreciative of the sacrifices that they have made,” he continued. “Our District Director of Security CSM, (Daryl) Jannone says that it is important to pause, to render respect and to honor our time honored traditions. This is truly the Warrior way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.