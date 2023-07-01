What are Pa.'s lifeline scholarships? School choice, vouchers, and the budget debate, explained

A proposal in Harrisburg could give kids state-funded vouchers to private schools. It's prompting an intense debate.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/MONICA HERNDON
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Private school vouchers are shaping up to be the key sticking point of this year’s Pennsylvania budget negotiation, with Republicans and Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro vocally supporting them and the Democrats who narrowly control the state House digging in their heels in opposition.

Tags