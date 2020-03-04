A new program at the Bumpville Bible Church in Rome Township is looking to provide biblical answers to the issue of addiction.
The program will start Sunday, March 15 and address the cause of addiction, and continue March 22 with the topic of where cravings come from, and conclude March 29 with how to help those fighting addiction and comforting those who have been scarred by addicts. The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. each night.
“We just want to come up with answers from the Bible, not just a speech or presentation, so that they know where the absolute truth is and where the help is,” said Greg Wood, a volunteer who is helping promote the program.
For more information, call (570) 247-2904 or (570) 485-8379.
