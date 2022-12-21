What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature.