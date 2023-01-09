What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be

Mark Rozzi spoke in 2018 about the legislative fight over letting clergy abuse victims sue the Catholic church.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/MICHAEL BRYANT
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse.

State Rep. Jim Gregory, a fellow abuse survivor, nominated Mark Rozzi to be state House speaker.