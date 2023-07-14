What’s next as Pa. prepares to spend $1.2B on broadband

Pennsylvania still needs to make sure that federal money helps everyone dealing with bad internet connections.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
STATE COLLEGE — Before Pennsylvania can spend an almost $1.2 billion windfall of federal funding for high-speed internet, it must figure out how to use it.

