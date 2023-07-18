What’s Pa.’s past budget impasses can tell us about the current standoff

The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — After five years of relatively smooth budget dealmaking, Pennsylvania’s state spending plan is more than two weeks late, and lawmakers have not publicly said how they might move forward.

What’s Pa.’s past budget impasses can tell us about the current standoff

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Tags