The U.S. Army’s new marketing campaign “What’s Your Warrior?” is set to launch in mid-November as a new way for local recruiters to connect with Generation Z.
The campaign is designed to address a decreasing pool of qualified applicants with a fresh approach to educating a new generation of potential soldiers about the diverse opportunities available to them through Army service.
“We know today’s young men and women want more than just a job,” said Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. “They desire a powerful sense of identity, and to be part of something larger than themselves.”
Tapping into the storytelling styles that have influenced Gen Z’s view of the world, “What’s Your Warrior?” will use real soldier stories to highlight the diversity of careers offered and the diversity of skills needed for today’s highly technical Army.
“We find that young people in northeast Pennsylvania are very interested in science and technology, but they often don’t realize the Army has careers that will help them attain their own goals and serve their country at the same time,” said LTC Bryan Kilbride, who leads the Syracuse Army Recruiting Battalion. “We need a wide variety of talents to ensure we have the right individuals to fill jobs in more than 150 unique careers. We have both full-time and part-time opportunities such as communications, medical, and engineering.”
Over time, the “What’s Your Warrior?” campaign will tell the stories of real soldiers representing a variety of careers through bold graphic language, cinematic action and innovative production techniques to give the campaign a fresh look and feel to resonate with Gen Z.
The campaign launches this month across broadcast, print, and digital properties. As part of the campaign, prospective applicants can find their inner warrior using the new Career Match tool at www.GoArmy.com, which will align their personal interests with unique roles within the Army.
For more information on “What’s Your Warrior?” and opportunities with the Army, visit www.GoArmy.com.
