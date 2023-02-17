What the public can and can’t know about Four Diamonds, beneficiary of Penn State THON’s fundraising

Penn State students participate in THON in February 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/STEVEN M. FALK
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

STATE COLLEGE — For years, thousands of Penn State students have participated in a grueling philanthropic ritual: 46 hours of standing, dancing, and cheering to fundraise for children with cancer and their families.