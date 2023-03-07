What to expect from Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro entered office in January in a time of relatively flush coffers.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Tom Gralish
HARRISBURG — As Gov. Josh Shapiro prepares to pitch his first state budget, he’s doling out a few hints about what will be in it.