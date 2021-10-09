As the Route 199 construction project continues next week in Athens and Sayre boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a car detour that’s been in place around the Mohawk Street area will be lifted. However, heavy truck traffic will continue to be detoured around the area using Route 220 and Route 17/I-86.
The work starting Monday will include final paving on Mohawk Street between Keystone Avenue and Hopkins Street, according to PennDOT, while smaller project continue to take place at various locations along the route to relocate utilities, upgrade traffic signals, and perform temporary paving.
PennDOT officials reminded motorists to drive slowly through construction areas, remain alert, and prepare for possible delays or changing traffic patterns.
The 2.6-mile Route 199 project is a four-year, $16.5 million effort to reconstruct and upgrade the route spanning from the New York state line in Sayre Borough to the railroad tracks in Athens Borough. Kriger Construction is the primary contractor.
Additional information about state road conditions can be found at www.511PA.com.
