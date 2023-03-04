What Was That?

If you’re an avid outdoors person, chances are that you have heard the sound before. Let’s just say the sound can be very unsettling. This hair-raising, goosebumps-inducing noise will certainly get one’s attention, and can be heard during this period of the late winter season when everything else can seem dead silent.
The sound often starts by a series of low growls, followed by screams of increased pitch and intensity. It will stop you in your tracks, and if you’re holding something, you will clutch it tightly. The first time I heard it, I was late-season squirrel hunting at my camp. The ghoulish screams seemed to emanate from mere yards away on the other side of some brush, gripping me with instantaneous fear. Genuinely fearing for my safety, I swung my .22 rifle in its direction and backed slowly down the mountain. It was too dark to see what produced the screams, which seemed to continue for an eternity, and I admittedly entertained the thought that something macabre existed in my woods. Needless to say, I was quite relieved to reach the safety of the cabin. (An insert from the Conservation District- I too have had the same experience. If you have never heard it before, and don’t know what it is, it will definitely get your attention. I was calling turkeys one day and had the same thing happen to me. I had a gun in my hand also, but backed quietly to the truck for some safety. I was a bit shaken.)
