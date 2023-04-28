What will Pa. House Democrats do with a majority? First, they’re moving long-stalled priority bills.

The House floor in the Pa. Capitol. The chamber is controlled by Democrats for the first session in more than a decade.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Democrats used the first full week of session since they solidified their majority in the state House to make their priorities clear: They intend to pass long-requested changes to election administration and anti-discrimination laws.