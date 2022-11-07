When do polls open in Pennsylvania? All the information you need for Election Day 2022.

Pennsylvania’s capitol building in Harrisburg on the morning of Election Day. November 3, 2020.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
HARRISBURG — It’s time for Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm election.