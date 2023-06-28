MILDRED - For the first time ever, the White Ash Land Association will hold a 5K event on July 15 at their private grounds, where participants can embrace the scenic beauty of Sullivan County while supporting Sullivan County High School graduates furthering their education. 

The run, named "White Ash Dash 5K," will stretch through miles of trails that the land association owns, with views of forests, mountaintops and fields. Jennifer Wettlaufer said that the event will be unlike any other 5K event in Sullivan County, as it will take place on their private grounds. 