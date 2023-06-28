MILDRED - For the first time ever, the White Ash Land Association will hold a 5K event on July 15 at their private grounds, where participants can embrace the scenic beauty of Sullivan County while supporting Sullivan County High School graduates furthering their education.
The run, named "White Ash Dash 5K," will stretch through miles of trails that the land association owns, with views of forests, mountaintops and fields. Jennifer Wettlaufer said that the event will be unlike any other 5K event in Sullivan County, as it will take place on their private grounds.
"We have active runners and hikers in our land association that enjoy the miles of trails that the association owns," Wettlaufer said. "This event was born of their love for the property, being outdoors, and wanting to work with the community to support the students of Sullivan County."
Wettlaufer said that the association has been working closely with Sullivan County High School to outline criteria for disbursement of funds raised from the event, and they plan to distribute scholarships in 2024.
"We are looking to support Sullivan County graduates that are seeking education beyond high school," Wettlaufer said. "We are looking closely at where the most need is both financially and where other scholarships are not currently supporting fields of study that our graduates are interested in entering."
The association wants the event to be open and welcoming to all, including families. The trail is jogging and stroller friendly.
The association plans to hold the event annually, hoping for increased participation each year.
"We have a goal of 50 runners this year and hope that the event grows each year," Wettlaufer said.
