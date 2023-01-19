Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? (Full list)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has already made many of his cabinet picks, makes his inaugural address at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Tom Gralish
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service.

Shapiro nominated Russell Redding, the current secretary of agriculture, to return to the position.
Since 2021, Khalid Mumin has been superintendent in Lower Merion, one of Pennsylvania’s wealthiest public districts.
Val Arkoosh is an anesthesiologist who has experience in politics and a long relationship with Shapiro.
Pat Browne’s nomination follows two major trends in Shapiro’s picks: choosing people with government experience, as well as keeping the cabinet bipartisan.