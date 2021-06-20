Stacy Garrity peers at her laptop. The shiny desk reflects her hands and face.
Around the Athens resident rise dignified reddish-brown walls, as if guarding her while she works. Large U.S. and Pennsylvania flags stand behind her chair. A flag-decoration pen holder on the desk bears the words “Quis Custodiet lpos Custodes” … “who will guard the guards themselves.”
A table holds something different, something you wouldn’t expect to see in a large, elegant office like this. And … you might not expect to see it in the large, elegant office of a professional woman like Stacy. It’s a military police helmet. It’s special to her.
And behind her desk, on a marbled wall, hangs a round, blue decoration bearing the coat of arms of Pennsylvania. Around the edge are four words. …
“Stacy Garrity, State Treasurer.”
Who is the woman at this desk? What was the path that led her to this desk? And today, what is life like at this desk?
GROWING UP STRONG
“Winners never quit and quitters never win!”
Howard Garrity and Beverly Arbie impressed that lesson on their four daughters. Not surprising, since Howard and Beverly both served 20 years as Navy Reservists.
There you go. The groundwork was laid.
Stacy … and yes, you can call her Stacy; she doesn’t mind … Stacy grew up in a middle-class family in Sayre with her sisters Maureen, Paige and Jennifer, with her parents teaching them strength, kindness and how to work.
She attended church and vacation Bible school in the summer. Every Sunday, their grandmother took them to nursing homes to sing for residents. The older lady could play piano by ear, and “she was just amazingly talented,” Stacy recalls.
Those days influenced her. “Just music … it just makes people happy,” she says. She also sang in the church choir. Today, she recalls simple days at home baking, singing and pounding out melodies on the keys. “So those are a lot of good memories!”
But the nursing home visits taught her more. “A lot of those folks didn’t have a lot of visitors,” so they tried to entertain them. “We did that for years and years,” she says.
“There’s all kind of ways to help people and to serve people.”
At Sayre High School, Stacy was a cheerleader and played softball, until she broke her arm. Then she took up track, where she, Maureen and Paige formed three-quarters of a relay team. In all their sports and activities, the “winners never quit” rule applied: If they started something, they had to finish the season or year. “We were never allowed to quit anything. …
“They really instilled in us a work ethic,” she says of her parents. “I can’t remember a day when I didn’t work” – maybe baby-sitting or working at JJ Newberry’s … summers were always busy. No calling in sick, unless you’re really, REALLY sick. “Kind of old-fashioned,” she says. “But good values.”
Once, Howard volunteered to take care of a lawn, but guess who ended up doing the trimming? Then folks praised HIM for his llllovely work. “We still tease him about that!”
They also had a unique tradition. On every major election night they’d stay up, watch results on TV and eat homemade pizza. “It did get us very interested,” Stacy says. Today, she and her husband, Dan Gizzi, still do that. One sister might call another. “Are you watching the election?” Yup. Eating pizza, too. You? Yup!
Stacy graduated near the top of her class – the girls were expected to. “I managed to have a lot of fun, as well!” she admits.
DOUBLE CAREERS
Howard and Beverly had not attended college but expected their girls to, so Stacy enrolled in business at Lock Haven University. She later transferred to Bloomsburg.
Here, something important happened. It was no “Aha!” moment. No vivid color dream in the middle of the night. No slow-motion touchdown run at the end of the movie, or profound quote deep in the pages of a dusty old book. But sometimes important things happen, not in screams, but in simple, calm voices, like a friendly chat. Or a classroom lecture.
At BU, she met finance professor Bernard Dill. “He just made it so interesting.” He loved students and teaching, and Stacy loved hearing how finances worked. She found her direction, pointed there by “good, inspiring teachers that made it so interesting.”
She knew her future would be in money.
One day, Stacy came home and found a recruiter at her house. Would she like to try Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps? “My dad kind of talked me into it,” she says. So she signed up.
She took basics at Ft. Knox, Ky. “The basic training was so intensive!” she remembers. But she stuck with it – winners never quit, you know. It was worthwhile. And it was her kind of place – a place of loyalty, personal courage and integrity, and she became a military police officer, learning to “lead from the front.”
For Stacy, being a woman in the military was not a big issue. “I never really … put much stock in gender or race because we all wear the same uniform. The military is a perfect reflection of our society – all walks of life. The military judges you on the content of your character and not how you look.”
In 1986, she graduated from Bloomsburg with a degree in finance, a minor in economics – and a commission as a second lieutenant. She took a position at GTP, in Towanda, as a cost accountant.
There, she bloomed.
“I basically worked my way up to be one of two female vice presidents of the company,” she says. In which department? Government affairs.
Over the years, she earned a certificate from the Cornell University Business Management Institute and traveled everywhere: China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Austria, Finland, Spain, India, Israel, Australia, France, Italy – “I can’t think of many countries I haven’t been to,” she admits.
“My real passion is the industrial base,” and jobs, she explains. She hates seeing businesses move to China, and while at GTP she pushed legislation to keep them here. She wrote for and received a grant for $4.2 million to buy equipment to produce defense equipment and says GTP now will be the only company in the U.S. to make heavy-alloy penetrators.
In the meantime, she was still in the Reserve. Originally, she hadn’t planned to stay in too long. …
But one day terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center.
“I just couldn’t bring myself to get out,” she says. “It made me want to stay.”
COL. GARRITY
She’d already served in Operation Desert Storm. Now, she would return to the Mideast for Operation Iraqi Freedom, in 2003, and Operation Enduring Freedom, in 2008.
During her last two deployments Stacy, a colonel, was responsible for a detainment center named “Camp Bucca.” In a time when some bases were in trouble over reports of prisoner abuse, Stacy instead earned a nickname: “Angel of the Desert,” You see, at Bucca they were known for GOOD prisoner treatment.
“A lot of these folks, they had absolutely no education,” she explains, and they joined terrorist groups simply to support their families. At Bucca, the Americans tried to help. They taught them English, math and religious tolerance; allowed family visits; gave them soccer balls and videos. Make no mistake — Stacy kept strict discipline. But she tried to help them, to make them productive citizens.
“We wanted them to leave changed,” she states.
“All these kids would come through.” They’d been taught Americans were terrible, but here they saw otherwise. “They said when they left that they were going to tell their neighbors” and family and others … that Americans weren’t so bad after all.
But why would Garrity bother? Why would she be so concerned? After all, they were the enemy, the “bad guys.”
It’s the Golden Rule. She grew up learning that rule, to treat others the way she’d want to be treated.
“I was taught to be tough and strong, but also compassionate.”
‘NEED TO START SERVING AGAIN’
After 30 years, Stacy retired from the Reserve. Ahh — suddenly, she wasn’t on the go as much and could spend time with family. “Don’t you have somewhere you have to be?” Dan asked one day. No. No, she didn’t.
It didn’t last long. “After about a year, a couple years, I started thinking about … ‘I need to start serving again’.”
She called state Rep. Tina Pickett, and they talked about U.S. Rep. Dan Marino’s open seat. She knew she couldn’t actually do that but …
“Are you kidding me?” Pickett cried. You’d be perfect!
So Stacy tried it. She did a whirlwind campaign in the special election – and lost. But she came in sixth out of 30 candidates. “I thought it was a really neat experience,” she says. “I was just kind of dipping my toe.”
Soon the state Republicans asked a question: Would you like to run for treasurer?
Now remember, Stacy is community-minded. Patriotic. She has a burning desire to serve and serve well and lets nothing hold her back. And, right off, she gave them her answer. …
“No way!!”
Aww, come on, Stacy. Aren’t you interested? You’d be good. … And the thought did stick in her mind. “I prayed about it,” she says. “Lord,” she said, “if this is something you want me to do, open up all the doors.”
He did. Doors opened. Finally, she said she’d run.
It would be hard, and no one from Bradford County had held a similar office in 30 years. “OK, we’re going to have to do it the grassroots way,” she thought, so she set her platform, visited all the counties and spoke at two Trump rallies. “I got three shout-outs from the president,” she recalls. Her mom traveled along and handed out cards. “It was really cute!”
She was running against an incumbent, who was an ambitious Rhodes scholar and former representative to the United Nations. “We got outspent 10 to 1,” Stacy says.
November came. The people of Pennsylvania voted.
Stacy won.
THE LIFE OF A TREASURER
Today, she sits at her kitchen island in her Athens home. It, too, reflects who she is.
A strong, tall stone fireplace stands in the living room under knotty pine ceilings, and a vintage trunk holds a set of elegant china. A Founders’ Bible rests on the coffee table. Drawings by the couple’s little nieces and nephews hang on the refrigerator, and the deck outside gazes over the Pennsylvania hills.
And don’t forget – a house is not a home without a …
Cat. Four stroll and lounge around the house.
Stacy divides her time between Harrisburg and Athens — Mondays through Thursdays in the capital and here the rest of the week, working from home on Fridays. She has a Scranton office, too, where she hopes to begin spending some time.
“I’m probably in Harrisburg more than any elected official,” she comments.
She and Dan are apart a lot, but it’s always been that way. “Dan is definitely the better half and has been extremely supportive, as he has always been,” she says. “Until I retired from the Army in June 2016, we rarely saw each other during our entire married adult life. … I make it home most weekends and we make the most of our time together.”
In the capital, her office sets in the long and narrow, six-story, white-limestone Finance Building at Commonwealth Avenue and North Street. It’s near the Capitol itself.
Her day begins around 8:30 or 9.Then at 9:30 … it’s the march of the meetings. Meetings with cabinet heads, meetings with bureau staff, meetings with legislators, meetings with banks. “I sit on 10 different boards,” Stacy explains.
And remember, Pennsylvania has dozens upon dozens upon DOZENS of departments, commissions, offices, councils. …
“There’s a big learning curve,” she says. “I’ve learned a lot” – but there’s always more.
Just the day before, she attended meetings with state representatives and state senators. “And then I went over and had a meeting … with an organization that they do a lot with our roads and bridges.” Then she gave a vault tour to a TV reporter for a story on lost military items Stacy’s trying to return to veterans.
She has 340 employees and tries to meet them. One day she visited the mailroom. “I’m just here to introduce myself,” she said. “Are you the state treasurer?!” they asked. “Do you shake hands?” She thanked them for their dedication.
“Treasurer is pretty a-political,” she notes. She doesn’t know the political parties of many staff members, and isn’t concerned about it. She and Gov. Tom Wolf are different parties. It’s not a big deal. “Treasury interacts with the administration on a daily basis and the vast majority of that interaction has nothing to do with party affiliation. Obviously, there will be times that we disagree and I will not hesitate to speak out when we do, but for the most part it is a productive working relationship,” she comments.
“Everybody thinks it’s hectic and stressful,” she says of her job. But it’s not. Remember, though – for years, she handled two jobs at the same time. And she’s been in war.
Actually, being treasurer is exciting and fun. “It’s been great!” she says. “I love it, I absolutely do! I have a great staff. They are totally devoted to the people of the commonwealth.”
It’s a big responsibility, of course. As treasurer, she oversees $117 billion. “I’m the fiscal watchdog,” she says simply. According to www.patreasury.gov, her office “is responsible for the receipt and deposit of state monies, investment management and oversight of all withdrawals and deposits from state agencies.”
Stacy notes several programs run by Treasury: the Transparency Portal, which lets anyone look up information such as the Budget, the Fiscal Health Scorecard, the Treasury Checkbook, the General Fund and more; PA 529, which aids residents in saving money for college and careers; PA Able, which helps the disabled save money; Keystone Saves, to help workers save for retirement; and outreach to rural areas.
Did you know Treasury has almost $4 billion in unclaimed property? And $6.9 million of that belongs to Bradford Countians? It’s from dormant bank accounts, safety deposit boxes, uncashed payroll or dividend checks – some is even military items, like Purple Hearts or dog tags. Stacy wants to get all these back to their owners.
She wants to help retirees, agriculture, businesses affected by the covid lockdown, ensure the system has checks and balances. “I love rural Pennsylvania,” she says, and she wants to visit every county every year. (She’s hit at least 23 of 67 so far in 2021.) “Just to make sure that we’re promoting all of our programs.”
Her SUV – with its Army Reserve plateholder on the back – gets a workout. “I have so many miles on my car!” she admits, and can put on more than 500 in just one weekend.
Meetings, travel, programs, and driving between Athens and Harrisburg twice a week. … that’s a lot of work. She’s OK with it.
“I love to work!”
–––
She sits at the desk. The helmet shines on the table, the red and white stripes of the U.S. flag drape brightly behind her, and the gold words gleam on the seal … “State Treasurer.”
This is how she got here and what she does and what she wants to do. Every day, this is what she feels – strength, compassion, a desire to serve.
This is Stacy Garrity.
