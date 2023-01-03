Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.

Pennsylvania lawmakers take the oath of office in the House chamber in the Capitol building in Harrisburg, PA in 2021. They will do so again this week.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/JOSE F. MORENO
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are scheduled to elect a new speaker Tuesday. But unlike in most legislative sessions, it’s not clear who it will be, what party they’ll be from, or even how long they’ll serve.

Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.

Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia), who will be a nominee for speaker, has argued that her party is rightfully in the majority despite its vacancies.