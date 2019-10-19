The Waverly Central School District welcomed a new homecoming tradition Friday as a first-ever parade of student groups and community organizations made their way from the high school to East Waverly Park. Festivities continued with a tailgate party before the Wolverines took on Norwich, and Melina Ortiz was crowned homecoming queen at halftime. The high school's homecoming dance will be held tonight.
