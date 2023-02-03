Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

Two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use guns like AR-15s. Officials argue the weapons will keep students safe in a mass shooting.

ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters.