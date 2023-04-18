Why Pennsylvania courts won’t be a part of this year’s budget hearings

The entrance to the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg.

 Spotlight PA/Kent M. Wilhelm
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

Pennsylvania’s courts have asked for a 12% budget increase, but for the fourth year in a row, judicial officials won’t have to explain their proposal or face questions from lawmakers during public hearings.

Tags