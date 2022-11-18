Why these Pa. teams got left out of the minor league baseball union

The Lancaster Barnstormers are among the teams not included in minor league baseball’s recent unionization.

 LNP | LancasterOnline/Chris Knight
This story was produced by Spotlight PA in collaboration with Defector, an independent sports blog and media company.

HARRISBURG — Professional baseball will become a fairer sport next year — at least in terms of compensation.