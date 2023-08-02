Why Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in Pennsylvania are likely to avoid prosecution

An elector for President Joe Biden fills out their ballot in Harrisburg in December 2020.

 Commonwealth Media Services
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Sixteen people in Michigan who served as so-called “fake electors” for Donald Trump are now facing state-level forgery charges, but similar prosecution appears unlikely here in Pennsylvania as the investigation into an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election ramps up.

