ATHENS — Athens homecoming fun had a lot of gold in the mix during their parade and first Wildcat Rally in the Valley event at the football field on Thursday.
The gold was dedicated to the battle against childhood cancer. Ariah Cook and Seeley Carlin, who are both battling cancer, were declared honorary junior homecoming queen and king. Cook and Carlin road in the parade together and out onto the football during the rally.
The pep rally was attended by all sports teams, classmates, high school staff, community members and State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110).
There will be no admission for the homecoming game this year and donations will be taken for Cook and Carlin.
