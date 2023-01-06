Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?

Pennsylvania lawmakers were sworn in at the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Those in the state House still need to pass rules.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/JOSE F. MORENO
HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi after being selected speaker of the Pennsylvania House