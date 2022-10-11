For a second year, Williams’ Bradford County Supply Hub hosted a golf outing to benefit the United Way of Bradford County. The event at the Towanda Golf Club on Friday also served as a networking opportunity for many workers associated with the natural gas industry in the area. Four-person teams followed a “captain and crew” format, which keeps the game moving.
Proceeds from the event were matched by Williams and will help the United Way fund non-profit agencies across the county. Prior to 2021, Williams conducted a sporting clay contest for the United Way but switched to the golf tournament last year due to a shortage of ammunition. The change had little or no effect on how much support was offered. “One thing about our vendors is that, whatever we throw out there, they get on board,” said Tammy Bonnice of Williams.
Hague Equipment of Waverly, NY, returned as Main Event Sponsor. Phoenix Specialty, Proconex, and DistributionNOW sponsored the golf carts. Award sponsors included Champion X, Evergreen Oilfield Solutions, B&K Equipment, K&R Operating, and Flynn Energy. According to Dave Gaskill of Hague, his company is a regular supporter of the United Way throughout the year.
Other industry partners sponsored holes on the course and donated prizes for the raffle and other games conducted by Williams staff, who enjoyed a break from their daily routines and the opportunity for some casual conversation with people they often only get to see on a professional level.
“The Williams employees are very engaged in any outreach we do,” Williams regional VP Jack Walsh stated. “There’s never any problem finding volunteers for events.”
There was also no problem finding food, as several vendors served up crowd pleasing favorites, including Scott Moyle of MRC Global, who was grilling sausage and peppers, and employees of Phoenix Specialty who were serving pulled pork. The same crew won second place with their beef brisket at a barbecue cook-off for the United Way held in Tunkhannock in September.
“They’re great events for getting to know the people in the industry while also helping the community,” Tim Nierstedt of Phoenix Specialty remarked.
Golfers also found Williams staff scattered across the course, providing extra opportunities to win prizes. Dave Jensen, A.J. Clark, and Zane Carrington manned a cornhole shoot, where participants won chances toward a Creole seafood boiler with each successful beanbag toss. Randy Becker and Kathi Smurkoski gave away a variety of prizes to those spinning their Wheel of Fortune.
The marshmallow drive generally evokes laughter as seasoned duffers take a shot at the lightweight, fluffy confections. But Ray Strazdus of Fehlinger Construction drew gasps from onlookers when he powered a marshmallow up the fairway.
United Way of Bradford County executive director Joan Smith-Reese was unable to attend but got a report from Williams employee Sue Connors, who is a member of the United Way board. Connors told her that participation was up and that the event went smoothly. The golf outing fits within the United Way’s current campaign for 2023 funding that runs through December.
“Their generosity is unbelievable. We are so excited,” Smith-Reese stated. “This year, we are celebrating our 45th anniversary, so this is extra special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.