For a second year, Williams’ Bradford County Supply Hub hosted a golf outing to benefit the United Way of Bradford County. The event at the Towanda Golf Club on Friday also served as a networking opportunity for many workers associated with the natural gas industry in the area. Four-person teams followed a “captain and crew” format, which keeps the game moving.

Proceeds from the event were matched by Williams and will help the United Way fund non-profit agencies across the county. Prior to 2021, Williams conducted a sporting clay contest for the United Way but switched to the golf tournament last year due to a shortage of ammunition. The change had little or no effect on how much support was offered. “One thing about our vendors is that, whatever we throw out there, they get on board,” said Tammy Bonnice of Williams.