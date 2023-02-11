Williams Companies, with offices in Towanda and Tunkhannock, switched gears at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year by sponsoring a unique event called Canine Meet the Breeds. After years of sponsoring the popular Celebrity Feed Scurry – a draft horse pulling contest – the pipeline company’s support this year went to the dogs. It proved to be a great move, as Meet the Breeds was a very family-focused event that drew hundreds of participants.

“Thanks to Williams, we were in the New Holland Arena, which gave us lots of room so we could spread out,” said Suzanne Benchoff, a state Dog Law Enforcement Bureau Advisory Board member who emceed the event. “There was plenty of space for the public, including families with strollers.”