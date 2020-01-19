TOWANDA — Works by famed poets Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman were among pieces performed at the Keystone Theater on Friday as students from 9 local schools competed in the regional heat of Poetry Out Loud competition.
Sponsored by a number of organizations including the Northern Tier Partners for the Arts and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the contest gathered champions of school wide poetry competitions throughout the Northern Tier to compete for the chance to participate at the state level in Harrisburg in March.
Champions from schools in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Sullivan and Tioga counties completed three rounds of poetry recitation and were scored by a panel of judges based on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.
Oam Patel, a Junior at Williamsport Area High School, won first place in Poetry Out Loud followed by first runner up Chloe Greene, a Senior at Bloomsburg Christian School.
“It feels amazing to have participated in the Poetry Out Loud competition. It was an amazing opportunity where you can feel a different part of yourself come out during recitations,” stated Patel, a first year competitor. “I always had a passion for memorization and along with that the addition of delivery and performance required to do well in terms of reciting poetry really intrigued me. Poetry reading makes me feel happy in general. And that is why I felt like I did a decent job. Poetry allows you to bring out the other half of your brain which is the creative side and for me it definitely allowed me to and allowed me to have fun.”
Patel said that as well as giving him an opportunity to have a good time, he felt competing in Poetry Out loud helped him learn more about the importance of preparation, kindness sportsmanship.
“Prep is everything. You need to prep until you start to feel the poem instead of just remembering lines you have to say,” he told. “Also, all the competitors were all nice and friendly. We were all cheering each other up which is crucial to having confidence when you get up on that stage. Poetry Out Loud is definitely an amazing competition to continue to offer to students. It helps students find their inner self, at least some of them. You are providing a great opportunity where students can be themselves and challenge themselves.”
Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Poetry Out Loud Manager Gayle Cluck called the competition an “educational phenomenon” and noted that the program has given away more $1 million in scholarships and that 4000 high schools and almost 4 million students have been involved.
Cluck stated that the competition offered a more diverse collection of poems for student competitors to choose from this year and that she believes the program offers more than just academic benefits.
“I have found Poetry Out Loud to be transformative, not just educationally rich...this contest can help a child discover a creative outlet and also (give) a parent an opportunity to really witness it,” she said.
Poetry Out Loud Organizer Renae Chamberlain stated that Poetry Out Loud has been hosted in Bradford County for 14 years and that she sees it as an opportunity for students to hone life long skills including public speaking and self confidence as well as to “learn about their literary heritage.”
“I think it’s important for students to have opportunities related to the arts available to them throughout not only their academic careers, but their lifetime,” she said. “It’s important that arts be available as a form of self expression and a means for personal wellness.”
“The key thing I hope students take away from this program is a sense of accomplishment and pride,” she continued. “Being on stage and vulnerable is not easy, and it takes a lot of courage to do what these students do. I hope that each of of them are a little bit more proud of themselves after participating in this competition.”
Patel will compete at the Poetry Out Loud state finals on March 9 at the Pennsylvania State Museum in Harrisburg alongside 14 other competitors.
