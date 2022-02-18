WILMOT TOWNSHIP — A Wilmot Township woman has become the victim of a recent online theft.
A 57-year-old woman had $3,350 stolen from her in an Apple Customer Service phishing scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Phishing is a form of fraud where a scammer will send emails pretending to be a legitimate business or organization and demand personal information like passwords, credit card numbers or Social Security numbers.
The theft included $1,400 from a Sam’s Club credit card, $1,300 from a PayPal credit card and $650 from a PNG Credit Union bank account, according to the police report.
Authorities were contacted on Jan. 12 about the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.
To avoid falling for scams, never follow links in unsolicited emails, frequently check financial accounts for unrecognized debits or withdrawals and never provide credit card information to an unsolicited phone call, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.
Scams can be reported to the DoBS by calling 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-722-2657. Its in-house staff will take phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Victims of scams can contact their financial institution and local police department through non-emergency channels, or file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
People can also get the See Something, Send Something smartphone application that helps report suspicious activity, while tips can be sent to tips@pa.gov.
For questions about scams, reach out to the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or go to www.attorneygeneral.gov.
