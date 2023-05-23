The annual Windfall Memorial Services will be held Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
This year’s speaker will be Bradford County Commissioner Darryl Miller. Miller has experienced life in many countries throughout the world, but continues to call Bradford County home. Since 2011 Miller has served as Commissioner while living in Wyalusing with his wife, Kay.
Special music will be presented at the service by Denny Vermilya, Debbie Hickok, and Hannah Pratt Sledge.
Following the service, the Troy High School band and Troy VFW Honor Guard will perform at the cemetery.
A dinner will be available at the church following the cemetery services.
All are invited to come pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for a better world.
