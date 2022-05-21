The Windfall United Methodist Church will hold its Windfall Memorial Day services with special music, a guest speaker and a ceremony at the cemetery.
The service begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes special music by Susie Yorks and Hannah Pratt Sledge, and special guest speaker Matt Harold. Harold is a Canton High School graduate who enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1985. He is also a graduate from Machinist Mae, a school in the Great Lakes Training Center, and attended nuclear power training and nuclear prototype training, according to an announcement from the church. Harold taught chemistry at the Troy High School for 23 years.
Following the church service, the Troy VFW Honor Guard and Troy High School Band will lead attendees to the cemetery for a performance.
“Please come and pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives so we can live in peace and a better world,” church officials stated. “The living and decreased veterans should be honored every day, not just one day a year.”
The church will also have a dinner available after the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.