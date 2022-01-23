WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — A house in Windham Township has suffered a full loss due to a structure fire on Saturday.
Multiple fire departments were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to 8791 Leraysville Road for a fully involved structure fire, according to Windham Fire Chief Tad Soden.
The resident of the house was able to get himself out before fire departments arrived and although firemen eventually put out the fire, the home was categorized as a full loss.
The fire departments of Windham Township, Warren Township, Rome, LeRaysville, Litchfield, Athens Borough and Athens Township responded to the scene and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.