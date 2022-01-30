WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — A young woman was left out in the cold and wandering Cotton Hollow Road until a township official stopped and helped her get medical attention on Saturday.
Around 3:45 a.m., Windham Township Supervisor Gale Bowen was checking township roads when a woman stepped out in the middle of the road below Merry Go Road Road in front of his truck.
“She was outside in the cold for at least four to six hours in seven degree weather,” he said. “She told me that nobody would let her in the houses.”
Bowen picked her up, put her in his truck and took her to the township building to warm up before calling state troopers, who then called the Greater Valley EMS. He said that when the ambulance arrived, she was still very hypothermic and they took her to the hospital for treatment. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Bowen said that he was told by Greater Valley that she was doing better.
“I don’t think she would have lasted much longer on that corner,” he said. “She could have frozen to death.”
Bowen stated that he was happy to help someone in a life threatening situation, but wouldn’t consider himself a hero.
“I’m doing my job. Anybody with any decency would have stopped and helped her too,” he said. “I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time and she is very lucky.”
