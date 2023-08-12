WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — A Northeast Bradford student from Windham Township is now certified to educate the public on the importance of conservation.
Cody Strauss, 15, attended the Wildlife Leadership Academy from July 24 to 29 to become a conservation ambassador. The academy is held at Lock Haven, near State College.
Academy students attend summer field schools to learn more about wildlife, fisheries biology and conservation. They also develop leadership skills and practice community outreach involving education, service, media engagement, creative arts and outdoor mentorship.
The Wildlife Leadership Academy is a nonprofit that seeks to “engage and empower high school age youth to become Conservation Ambassadors to ensure a sustained wildlife, fisheries and natural resource legacy for future generations,” according to its website. Specifically, it is a cooperative educational initiative involving state agencies and conservation organizations.
Attendance at the academy has developed into a tradition for the Strauss family. His older brother Norman attended it just last year.
Strauss enjoyed listening to experts discuss their field research and conservation efforts. Experts at the academy represented many organizations, such as the National Wildlife Turkey Federation, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It was really interesting to talk to professionals that have real life experience in the field,” Strauss expressed.
After the academy, Strauss will participate in community service and outreach projects. Planned activities include roadside cleanup, public speaking and creating informative pamphlets for public places, such as libraries. He hopes to return to the academy next year in the role of a mentor to the incoming students.
“It’s really important to care about the environment and there’s a lot of knowledge out there,” Strauss said. “Attending this academy can really open up a whole world of possibilities.”
