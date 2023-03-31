The Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) will be distributing Partnership/Mini-Grants again this year to help 501©3 non-profit organizations start or complete projects that enhance the heritage value of their respective communities. Public education institutions, counties, municipalities and municipal agencies within the EMHR’s coverage area are also eligible for funding. Applications will be accepted from Friday, April 7 through 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Qualifying organizations in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties apply each spring to fund projects related to historic preservation, outdoor recreation development, special purpose studies, interpretive way-finding signage, public engagement and educational programming, certain building rehabilitation projects, and environmental conservation. Successful applicants have used the mini-grants for trails projects, park improvements, increasing public access to heritage sites, mural projects, and more. Organizations may also apply for grants to assist with costs of implementation projects.