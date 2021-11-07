A Towanda tradition since the 1960s, this year’s annual Halloween Window Painting contest theme was “Hero vs. Villain.” There were 180 students that participated on 90 windows on Main Street in Towanda. Students submit a drawing to be chosen, and then spend the field trip day downtown painting. While there, they have time to visit local shops and have lunch at local restaurants. All grades from the high school may participate. The following were selected as the place winners by a panel of administrators who took the time to judge the windows based on neatness, theme, creativity, originality, and use of color. 7th-9th grade: Tie for Third place: #59 at Army, LilyAnn Sproule and Hannah Kinner and #46 at The Area Agency on Aging, Marisa Wise. Second place: #19 at 409 Adelphoi, Brielle Vargason and Willow Diamond. First place: # 54 at The New Shoe Store, Noelle Rogers (shown directly above).10th-12th grade: Third place, # 33 at 207 New 2 U, Lara Vega and Gretchen Brown. Second place, #11 at The Community Cup, Anna Glantz and Arienne Strickland. First place: # 85 at The Pringle Law Firm, Spencer Jennings (shown at top.)
