MONROETON — An annual event returned at a local park Saturday afternoon that included music and favorable springtime weather.

The Eighth Annual Towanda Rotary Wine & Beer Festival was held at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton. Roughly 400 people packed the park to enjoy various selections from wine and beer vendors. Under the pavilion, attendees were dancing and singing to musical acts that included Virgil Cain, Wilbur McCarty and Ben’Jamin DJ Service.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.