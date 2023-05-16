MONROETON — An annual event returned at a local park Saturday afternoon that included music and favorable springtime weather.
The Eighth Annual Towanda Rotary Wine & Beer Festival was held at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton. Roughly 400 people packed the park to enjoy various selections from wine and beer vendors. Under the pavilion, attendees were dancing and singing to musical acts that included Virgil Cain, Wilbur McCarty and Ben’Jamin DJ Service.
“It’s been great. Everybody has been really friendly and having a good time,” said Erin Carrigan of Joe Perry’s Winery based in Troy. She stated that the winery’s wine slushies were the most popular items sold. Carrigan added that the cold slushies went well with Saturday’s hot temperatures.
“It’s just really nice to have an incredible day. Everybody seems to really be enjoying being out and about,” said William Salinkas of B & G Winery LLC. This was the third year that the Jessup, Pa. company made an appearance at the festival. He expressed that people were excited to experience a public event after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
Amber Kasisky of Deep Roots Hard Cider stated that the event featured good crowds eager to try her company’s 20 different flavors of ciders and wines. She stated that the event was perfect for promoting her company and its upcoming summer activities. The Sugar Run-based company is located at 348 Back Road and will have food trucks, bands, ice cream trucks and yard games over the summer.
Event chairwoman Doreen Secor and committee member Shari Williams both attributed the good turnout to the warm, sunny weather. The festival fundraises for The Rotary Club of Towanda, which proceeds to donate most of the funds to Bradford County Branch YMCA’s capital projects. Over the past 8 years, the festival helped raise funds for the YMCA’s HVAC system and its new gym floor and wall. It also funded a gym partition to have classes on one side and sports activities on the other.
“Towanda Rotary does a lot of great projects and the Bradford County YMCA as well,” Secor said. “Both organizations do a lot for the community, so we really appreciate the community coming out and supporting us.”
Secure and Williams both thanked Towanda Borough for acquiring grants over the years that helped fund the YMCA’s projects.
“[Fundraising] goes right back into the community, which I think is the most important factor,” Williams said.
For more information, go online to www.toasttotowanda.com or the Towanda Rotary Wine and Beer Festival’s Facebook page.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.