Hope flew forth in Sayre on Sunday as Guthrie hosted its annual Guthrie Hospice Butterfly Release; though this year the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The butterfly release, a longstanding Guthrie tradition, is hosted each year and “celebrates the lives of loved ones who have died during the past year.”
While community members were still able to purchase butterflies to commemorate loved ones in 2020’s edition of the butterfly release, only a select group of Guthrie employees gathered to conduct the ceremony in person while other individuals were invited to take part through a public video.
Guthrie Hospice Director Anja Miller stated that these measures were taken as a precaution “to continue to keep our patients, our families, our staff members and our communities safe” from COVID-19.
During the ceremony, which included prayer, poems titled “Final Flight” and “As You Release This Butterfly” and Bible scriptures including Psalm 23, 1 Corinthians 1:3-4 and 1 Peter 1:3-5 read by Guthrie staff members, as well as the butterfly release, staff highlighted a key theme — hope.
Miller stated that the butterfly serves as a symbolic reminder of life cycles and a sign that the spirits of loved ones lost live on, while Chaplain Jim Donahue noted that the butterfly release is a time for thankfulness for staff, families, patients and “the promise of life even beyond death.”
Guthrie Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator Larry Jennings served as keynote speaker at the event and referenced the Bible, telling listeners that scriptures state that hope is not something we wish for but something we are confident in.
“As I think about butterflies and as I think about this time to get together it’s really all about hope. It’s about hope. Our purpose today is to point people to hope,” he said.
Jennings stated that scriptures show that hope is “unshaken,” that “God is a God of hope.” and that hope is something that individuals can have not only for their loved ones but for themselves as they face day to day challenges.
As well as posting the butterfly release video and a list of names of loved ones remembered through the butterflies, which individuals can find at https://www.guthrie.org/hospicebutterflyrelease, colored paper butterflies are also on display in the Guthrie Atrium in Sayre.
According to a press release published by Guthrie, “a major portion” of the proceeds raised from the sale of butterflies for the annual butterfly release “support the mission of Guthrie Hospice, to provide physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to those with a terminal diagnosis to help them maintain independence and quality of life.”
Miller stated that Guthrie hopes to return to Mt. Pisgah State Park at 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of June next year to host the traditional in person butterfly release.
