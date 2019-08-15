Wednesday’s Wine and Dine + a Brew or Two marked a seventh year of fundraising for the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum, with local wineries, breweries, restaurants and treat vendors offering guests a variety of tastes from the Tioga Point Garden.
According to organizers, it’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for both organizations, which share the same historic building in Athens Borough.
“It’s a chance for us to work together,” said Tioga Point Museum President Todd Babcock. “The community comes out and the businesses get to show what they sell.”
The library is currently funding a front porch replacement, with the help of some grants, as part of a larger building project that will continue at some point with the replacement of many of the back windows. Gigee said building maintenance is always a focus for the library.
“It’s a 120-plus-year-old building and it’s starting to show its age, so we have to maintain it for future generations,” Babcock added.
Babcock attributed the event’s success over the years to the volunteers willing to help out and the business involvement.
Planning for this year’s event began around February, according to retired librarian and current library board member Janet Gigee. And, with each year of planning, she said they are always trying to find ways to improve.
“Our very first one was inside,” Gigee explained, “and we had 160 people and no place to put them all.”
With Wine and Dine + a Brew or Two having since become an outdoor event, the organizers feel fortunate that they have never encountered rain when it came time to welcome the community.
“It’s kind of like an old home day,” said Gigee.
“It’s good for the community to get together and see people maybe you haven’t seen in awhile, or just get together and share a drink,” Babcock added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.