WYSOX TOWNSHIP — After winning by just one vote in the Wysox Township Supervisor Republican primary in May, Kevin West was the only person on the ballot for the position in Tuesday’s general election. But according to unofficial vote tallies late Tuesday night, West may not have won the seat.

West collected 226 votes as the only candidate on the ballot according to the unofficial results from the Bradford County Department of Elections late Tuesday night. William “Bill” Them, the incumbent whom West defeated 129-128 in the primary, ran a write-in campaign for the seat and may have secured enough votes to win.

228 votes for a write-in candidate were collected in the precinct, which leaves the possibility of Them retaining his position as a Supervisor if more than 226 of the 228 write-in votes were cast in his favor.

Readers should note that the tallies are unofficial and are subject to change by county election officials. Write-in votes were counted Tuesday night, but tallies for individual candidates are not made until a later time.

Another incumbent running a write-in campaign, Michael Shultz, looks to have also come up short in his bid to remain on the Canton Borough Council.

The four candidates running for the four open seats on the council that were on the ballot each received more votes than any write-in candidate. John A. Mosser (R) had 212 votes, Brandon Wilcox (R) received 212 votes, George Jennings (R) tallied 198 votes and Christopher Schrader (R) got 198 votes. 132 write-in votes were counted in the precinct.

In other contested municipal races, the four seats open on Athens Borough Council were won by Scott P. Riley (D) 307 votes, Scott Molnar (R) 386 votes, Robert Williams (R) 356 votes, and Walter Chaykosky (R) 341 votes. Matthew Davidson (D) was also on the ballot but only received 260 votes.

In Rome Township, Jason Abell (R) won comfortably over his Libertarian competition, Greg Perry, 228-42, and in Asylum Township, Kenneth Ober (D) defeated Donald Johnson Jr., 136-104. Both races were for the respective municipality’s supervisor position.

Larry Fleming (R) also pulled out a close win over Samuel Colton (D) in the race for Granville Township Supervisor, 111-104.

A full list of unofficial county and municipal election results are as follows:

Registered Voters: 35,646

Total Ballots: 13,195

Auditors (4 Year Term, Vote for 2)

Jeff Warner (D) 3,861

Eric Matthews (R) 8,762

Sebrina R. Shanks (R) 8,086

Commissioners (4 Year Term, Vote for 2)

Ed Bustin (D) 3,930

Robert L. Stevens (D) 2,616

Doug McLinko (R) 8,636

Daryl Miller (R) 8,899

Coroner (4 Year Term)

Thomas M. Carman (R) 11,250

District Attorney (4 Year Term)

Albert C. Ondrey (D) 5,186

Chad M. Salsman (R) 7,494

Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts (4 Year Term)

Dawn Close (R) 11,428

Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds & Clerk of Orphan Courts (4 Year Term)

Sheila Johnson (R) 11,480

Sheriff (4 Year Term)

Clinton J. Walters (D/R) 12,124

County Treasurer (4 Year Term)

Matthew P. Allen (R) 11,364

Alba Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)

Lorelei B. Colton (R) 39

Gordon Matson (R) 36

Tricia Hojnowski (R) 37

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Corin Bastion-Lewis (R) 37

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Albany Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

43 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

7 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

7 write in votes

Armenia Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Wayne Morgan (R) 31

26 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

8 write in votes

Asylum Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Kenneth Ober (D) 136

Donald E. Johnson, Jr. (R) 104

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Sherry P. Grover (D) 168

Athens Borough Mayor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

Francis Skip Roupp (R) 496

Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)

Matthew Davidson (D) 260

Scott P. Riley (D) 307

Scott Molnar (R) 386

Robert Williams (R) 356

Walter Chaykosky (R) 341

Athens Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Susan K. Seck (D) 637

Supervisor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

Tressa Heffron (R) 823

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

William N. Morris (R) 817

Burlington Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)

14 write in votes

Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

2 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

1 write in vote

Burlington Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Nelson E. Wolfe (R) 162

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

1 write in vote

West Burlington Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Elgene Ward (D/R) 138

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Denise Slingerland (R) 139

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

4 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

Tax Collector (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

2 write in votes

Canton Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)

John A. Mosser (R) 212

Brandon Wilcox (R) 212

George Jennings (R) 198

Christopher Schrader (R) 198

132 write in votes

Canton Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Mark J. McMurray (R) 361

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

8 write in votes

Columbia Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Mark Borek (R) 236

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Thomas G. Murray (D) 147

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Franklin Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Stephen Pelton (R) 116

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

11 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

11 write in votes

Granville Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Samuel Colton (D) 104

Larry Fleming (R) 111

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Eileen M. Deutschle (R) 195

Herrick Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

45 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Jo Ann Brink (R) 176

LeRaysville Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)

John E. Keegan (R) 59

Richard C. Potter (R) 59

Alan E. Coates (R) 59

Traci N. Johnson (R) 60

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

LeRoy Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Jason C. Krise (R) 152

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

2 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

4 write in votes

Litchfield Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Frederick Tiffany (R) 199

96 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Alice Rogers (R) 285

Monroe Borough Mayor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

13 write in votes

Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)

Brenda J. Munkittrick (R) 95

Joan L. Grenell (R) 92

Amy L. Calaman (R) 86

Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 3)

C. James Vanderpool (D) 69

Daniel E. Troup (D) 65

Leo J. Wills, Jr. (R) 78

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

3 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

2 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

2 write in votes

Monroe Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Vernon Perry (R) 177

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

1 write in vote

New Albany Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Michelle Dunham (R) 39

(Per Court Order effective Jan. 1, 2019, council members reduced from seven to five)

Orwell Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

John T. Strope (R) 280

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

23 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

10 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

5 write in votes

Overton Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Dennis Chase (R) 55

Supervisor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Robert Broschart (D) 56

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

10 write in votes

Pike Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Brennan D. Coates (R) 129

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

5 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

4 write in votes

Ridgebury Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Percy Talada (R) 286

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Pat Scala (D) 159

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

19 write in votes

Rome Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)

Cherry Benjamin (R) 48

14 write in votes

Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

5 write in votes

Rome Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Jason A. Abell (R) 228

Greg Perry (L) 42

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

34 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

16 write in votes

Sayre Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)

Jessica Meyer (D) 544

Cori Belles (D) 533

Irene Slocum (D) 514

Patrick Gillette (R) 585

Sheshequin Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

John Smith (R) 222

Supervisor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Aaron Holdren (R) 228

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Linda Marie Gaskill (R) 218

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Brandy Smith (R) 220

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

10 write in votes

Smithfield Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Jacqueline Kingsley (D) 240

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

16 write in votes

South Creek Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Stephen Decker (R) 206

42 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

20 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

16 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

15 write in votes

South Waverly Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Leo F. Bentley, Jr. (D) 150

Cori Lasco (R) 162

Springfield Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Ron Wood (D) 267

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

11 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

8 write in votes

Standing Stone Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

John Lukach (R) 111

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Stevens Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Randy L. Campbell (R) 99

Supervisor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Levi Meglich (R) 101

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Mildred E. Chamberlin (R) 102

Sylvania Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Jared J. Renzo (R) 48

Hal Norton, Jr. (R) 40

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

16 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

9 write in votes

Terry Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Paul Tuttle (R) 176

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

7 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Towanda Borough

1st Ward

Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Phillip W. Roof (R) 105

Ryan P. Eberlin (R) 98

2nd Ward

Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Paul Sweitzer (R) 131

Councilman (2 Year Term Elect 1)

James B. Lacek (R) 133

3rd Ward

Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

J. Mark Christini (R) 240

Ellen T. Lacek (R) 234

Towanda Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Wilma Lindsey (R) 144

Supervisor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

Gary Scranton (R) 144

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Joe Snell (R) 147

North Towanda Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Brian J. McLinko (R) 196

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

4 write in votes

Troy Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)

55 write in votes

Troy Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Randy G. Calkins (R) 358

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Bonnie J. Stone (D) 257

Tuscarora Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Dean Bennett (D/R) 231

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

24 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

22 write in votes

Tax Collector (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

Sandra Gehin (R) 257

Ulster Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Gerald M. Slater, Jr. (D/R) 229

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Janette A. Holdren (R) 222

Warren Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Mark S. Wheaton (R) 195

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

James Moore (R) 198

Wells Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

David L. Stewart (D/R) 206

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

34 write in votes

Wilmot Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Mark Dietz (R) 261

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

6 write in votes

Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

5 write in votes

Windham Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

David J. Wilson (R) 179

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

11 write in votes

Wyalusing Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)

Joshua VanDeMark (R) 107

Joshua Kilmer (R) 111

42 write-in votes

Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 1)

38 write in votes

Wyalusing Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Lanny Stethers (R) 287

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Rose Repsher (R) 296

Wysox Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

Kevin J. West (D/R) 226

228 write in votes

Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)

14 write in votes

