WYSOX TOWNSHIP — After winning by just one vote in the Wysox Township Supervisor Republican primary in May, Kevin West was the only person on the ballot for the position in Tuesday’s general election. But according to unofficial vote tallies late Tuesday night, West may not have won the seat.
West collected 226 votes as the only candidate on the ballot according to the unofficial results from the Bradford County Department of Elections late Tuesday night. William “Bill” Them, the incumbent whom West defeated 129-128 in the primary, ran a write-in campaign for the seat and may have secured enough votes to win.
228 votes for a write-in candidate were collected in the precinct, which leaves the possibility of Them retaining his position as a Supervisor if more than 226 of the 228 write-in votes were cast in his favor.
Readers should note that the tallies are unofficial and are subject to change by county election officials. Write-in votes were counted Tuesday night, but tallies for individual candidates are not made until a later time.
Another incumbent running a write-in campaign, Michael Shultz, looks to have also come up short in his bid to remain on the Canton Borough Council.
The four candidates running for the four open seats on the council that were on the ballot each received more votes than any write-in candidate. John A. Mosser (R) had 212 votes, Brandon Wilcox (R) received 212 votes, George Jennings (R) tallied 198 votes and Christopher Schrader (R) got 198 votes. 132 write-in votes were counted in the precinct.
In other contested municipal races, the four seats open on Athens Borough Council were won by Scott P. Riley (D) 307 votes, Scott Molnar (R) 386 votes, Robert Williams (R) 356 votes, and Walter Chaykosky (R) 341 votes. Matthew Davidson (D) was also on the ballot but only received 260 votes.
In Rome Township, Jason Abell (R) won comfortably over his Libertarian competition, Greg Perry, 228-42, and in Asylum Township, Kenneth Ober (D) defeated Donald Johnson Jr., 136-104. Both races were for the respective municipality’s supervisor position.
Larry Fleming (R) also pulled out a close win over Samuel Colton (D) in the race for Granville Township Supervisor, 111-104.
A full list of unofficial county and municipal election results are as follows:
Registered Voters: 35,646
Total Ballots: 13,195
Auditors (4 Year Term, Vote for 2)
Jeff Warner (D) 3,861
Eric Matthews (R) 8,762
Sebrina R. Shanks (R) 8,086
Commissioners (4 Year Term, Vote for 2)
Ed Bustin (D) 3,930
Robert L. Stevens (D) 2,616
Doug McLinko (R) 8,636
Daryl Miller (R) 8,899
Coroner (4 Year Term)
Thomas M. Carman (R) 11,250
District Attorney (4 Year Term)
Albert C. Ondrey (D) 5,186
Chad M. Salsman (R) 7,494
Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts (4 Year Term)
Dawn Close (R) 11,428
Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds & Clerk of Orphan Courts (4 Year Term)
Sheila Johnson (R) 11,480
Sheriff (4 Year Term)
Clinton J. Walters (D/R) 12,124
County Treasurer (4 Year Term)
Matthew P. Allen (R) 11,364
Alba Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)
Lorelei B. Colton (R) 39
Gordon Matson (R) 36
Tricia Hojnowski (R) 37
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Corin Bastion-Lewis (R) 37
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Albany Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
43 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
7 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
7 write in votes
Armenia Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Wayne Morgan (R) 31
26 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
8 write in votes
Asylum Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Kenneth Ober (D) 136
Donald E. Johnson, Jr. (R) 104
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Sherry P. Grover (D) 168
Athens Borough Mayor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
Francis Skip Roupp (R) 496
Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)
Matthew Davidson (D) 260
Scott P. Riley (D) 307
Scott Molnar (R) 386
Robert Williams (R) 356
Walter Chaykosky (R) 341
Athens Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Susan K. Seck (D) 637
Supervisor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
Tressa Heffron (R) 823
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
William N. Morris (R) 817
Burlington Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)
14 write in votes
Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
2 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
1 write in vote
Burlington Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Nelson E. Wolfe (R) 162
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
1 write in vote
West Burlington Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Elgene Ward (D/R) 138
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Denise Slingerland (R) 139
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
4 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
Tax Collector (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
2 write in votes
Canton Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)
John A. Mosser (R) 212
Brandon Wilcox (R) 212
George Jennings (R) 198
Christopher Schrader (R) 198
132 write in votes
Canton Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Mark J. McMurray (R) 361
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
8 write in votes
Columbia Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Mark Borek (R) 236
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Thomas G. Murray (D) 147
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Franklin Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Stephen Pelton (R) 116
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
11 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
11 write in votes
Granville Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Samuel Colton (D) 104
Larry Fleming (R) 111
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Eileen M. Deutschle (R) 195
Herrick Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
45 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Jo Ann Brink (R) 176
LeRaysville Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)
John E. Keegan (R) 59
Richard C. Potter (R) 59
Alan E. Coates (R) 59
Traci N. Johnson (R) 60
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
LeRoy Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Jason C. Krise (R) 152
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
2 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
4 write in votes
Litchfield Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Frederick Tiffany (R) 199
96 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Alice Rogers (R) 285
Monroe Borough Mayor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
13 write in votes
Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)
Brenda J. Munkittrick (R) 95
Joan L. Grenell (R) 92
Amy L. Calaman (R) 86
Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 3)
C. James Vanderpool (D) 69
Daniel E. Troup (D) 65
Leo J. Wills, Jr. (R) 78
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
3 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
2 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
2 write in votes
Monroe Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Vernon Perry (R) 177
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
1 write in vote
New Albany Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Michelle Dunham (R) 39
(Per Court Order effective Jan. 1, 2019, council members reduced from seven to five)
Orwell Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
John T. Strope (R) 280
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
23 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
10 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
5 write in votes
Overton Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Dennis Chase (R) 55
Supervisor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Robert Broschart (D) 56
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
10 write in votes
Pike Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Brennan D. Coates (R) 129
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
5 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
4 write in votes
Ridgebury Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Percy Talada (R) 286
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Pat Scala (D) 159
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
19 write in votes
Rome Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)
Cherry Benjamin (R) 48
14 write in votes
Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
5 write in votes
Rome Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Jason A. Abell (R) 228
Greg Perry (L) 42
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
34 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
16 write in votes
Sayre Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)
Jessica Meyer (D) 544
Cori Belles (D) 533
Irene Slocum (D) 514
Patrick Gillette (R) 585
Sheshequin Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
John Smith (R) 222
Supervisor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Aaron Holdren (R) 228
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Linda Marie Gaskill (R) 218
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Brandy Smith (R) 220
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
10 write in votes
Smithfield Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Jacqueline Kingsley (D) 240
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
16 write in votes
South Creek Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Stephen Decker (R) 206
42 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
20 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
16 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
15 write in votes
South Waverly Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Leo F. Bentley, Jr. (D) 150
Cori Lasco (R) 162
Springfield Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Ron Wood (D) 267
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
11 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
8 write in votes
Standing Stone Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
John Lukach (R) 111
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Stevens Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Randy L. Campbell (R) 99
Supervisor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Levi Meglich (R) 101
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Mildred E. Chamberlin (R) 102
Sylvania Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Jared J. Renzo (R) 48
Hal Norton, Jr. (R) 40
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
16 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
9 write in votes
Terry Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Paul Tuttle (R) 176
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
7 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Towanda Borough
1st Ward
Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Phillip W. Roof (R) 105
Ryan P. Eberlin (R) 98
2nd Ward
Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Paul Sweitzer (R) 131
Councilman (2 Year Term Elect 1)
James B. Lacek (R) 133
3rd Ward
Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
J. Mark Christini (R) 240
Ellen T. Lacek (R) 234
Towanda Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Wilma Lindsey (R) 144
Supervisor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
Gary Scranton (R) 144
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Joe Snell (R) 147
North Towanda Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Brian J. McLinko (R) 196
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
4 write in votes
Troy Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 4)
55 write in votes
Troy Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Randy G. Calkins (R) 358
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Bonnie J. Stone (D) 257
Tuscarora Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Dean Bennett (D/R) 231
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
24 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
22 write in votes
Tax Collector (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
Sandra Gehin (R) 257
Ulster Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Gerald M. Slater, Jr. (D/R) 229
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Janette A. Holdren (R) 222
Warren Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Mark S. Wheaton (R) 195
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
James Moore (R) 198
Wells Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
David L. Stewart (D/R) 206
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
34 write in votes
Wilmot Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Mark Dietz (R) 261
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
6 write in votes
Auditor (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
5 write in votes
Windham Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
David J. Wilson (R) 179
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
11 write in votes
Wyalusing Borough Councilman (4 Year Term, Elect 3)
Joshua VanDeMark (R) 107
Joshua Kilmer (R) 111
42 write-in votes
Councilman (2 Year Term, Elect 1)
38 write in votes
Wyalusing Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Lanny Stethers (R) 287
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Rose Repsher (R) 296
Wysox Township Supervisor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
Kevin J. West (D/R) 226
228 write in votes
Auditor (6 Year Term, Elect 1)
14 write in votes
