TOWANDA – More than 200 Towanda Area high school students entered a painting into this year’s “Fright night” themed competition. But only a handful of entrants were announced the winners of the best overall sketches, which were painted on windows of local businesses on Main Street in Towanda.

Organized by Towanda art teacher Shvonne Strickland, the competition has been in existence since the 1950s and allows students in grades 7-12 to show off their artistic talents. Business owners are happy to contribute, and even allow students to use their facilities to prepare for the activity.