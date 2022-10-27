TOWANDA – More than 200 Towanda Area high school students entered a painting into this year’s “Fright night” themed competition. But only a handful of entrants were announced the winners of the best overall sketches, which were painted on windows of local businesses on Main Street in Towanda.
Organized by Towanda art teacher Shvonne Strickland, the competition has been in existence since the 1950s and allows students in grades 7-12 to show off their artistic talents. Business owners are happy to contribute, and even allow students to use their facilities to prepare for the activity.
Towanda administrators judged the paintings and named the top three winners in two separate age groups. Cash prizes from the school district’s activity fund were awarded to the winners.
“Every year I am so proud of the window paintings produced by our talented students at the Jr/Sr High School,” Towanda superintendent Dennis Peachey said. “Having windows painted downtown really adds to the Halloween atmosphere in our community. I am constantly getting compliments from people about how much they enjoy this Towanda tradition.”
To echo Peachey’s sentiments, several people of the community were making their way down Main Street to view the students’ impressive art work as late as Tuesday afternoon. The Daily Review also had numerous community members call and email in to express their excitement of the more than 100 paintings.
“Towanda school students have again painted Halloween pictures on several downtown windows. The students work is very well done,” Jerry Howard of Wysox said in a Letter to the Editor. “I have enjoyed looking each year at their painting and believe this year’s paintings are some of the best. All participants should be congratulated on their efforts.”
Without further ado, here are this year’s winners:
1st Place (tie) – Peregrine Jennings and Nozila Ismailova (painting No. 27); Nadia Aldefer and Elayna Bellows (painting No. 107)
2nd Place – Brielle Vargason and Kahne Williamson (painting No. 87)
3rd Place – Abbey Benjamin and Brianna Johnson (painting No. 100)
1st Place – Morgan Lamphere (painting No. 35)
2nd Place – Ashlyn Cooper and Haley Coolbaugh (painting No. 26)
3rd Place (tie) – Molly Henley and Shaylynn Morris (painting No. 42); Lara Vega and Gretchen Brown (painting No. 94)
To see photos of more winning paintings, see page A3.
