MIDDLETOWN – A million-dollar winning Pennsylvania Millionaire’s Club scratch-off ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart at 224 Spring Street in Sayre yesterday.
The lottery retailer received a $5K bonus for selling the winning ticket.
According to the Lottery website, the Pa Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers a top prize of $1M.
The site states that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end sale date posted on the site. Lottery winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Players can learn more on the Lottery’s website or by downloading the Pa Lottery Official app.
